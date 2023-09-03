Corrie star Dame Maureen Lipman to show off new man at National TV Awards

Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman is set to show off her new man at the National Television Awards.

Speaking to the Sunday Express , Lipman, who is nominated in the best serial drama performance category for her role as Corrie's Evelyn Plummer, said she'll be bringing her new partner David to the awards.

"I'm going with my gentleman friend David – it's a baptism of fire for him," Lipman said. "The most important thing is that I find a dress."

ITV - ITV

Related: Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman worn out by emotional exit story

Back in 2021, Lipman's partner of 13 years Guido Castro sadly died after a brief bout of COVID. He suffered from Parkinson's disease.

Speaking of finding love again, the soap star, whose granddaughter calls her an "'it' girl for the elderly", said it's a "gift to have a relationship again".

"It's a gift for all concerned. It's a gift and he's been very nice. I’ve met some nice men in my life, some really interesting men, and we will see where it goes."

Previously speaking about the death of her former partner, Lipman opened up about the heartache she faced having to say goodbye to her loved one during the pandemic.

"It is unbelievable to have to say goodbye to somebody with gloves and a pinafore on, it doesn't bear thinking about," she admitted.

"He survived COVID in a care home. But he didn't really survive. It knocked the stuffing out of him," she added.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Coronation Street star Sally Carman reveals new project away from the show

Following the loss, Lipman made it clear that she would be throwing herself back into work, citing a Jewish prayer as her inspiration.

"We've all suffered and lost people," Lipman shared. "Life goes on and in the Jewish prayer for the dead there is no mention of the person who died. It's a thank you for life. The truth is you just carry on."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

You Might Also Like