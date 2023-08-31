Corrie and Drag Race stars set to strip for The Real Full Monty

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Coronation Street, Drag Race and The Only Way Is Essex stars have been confirmed for the cast of The Real Full Monty 2023.

ITV have announced that this Christmas a new line-up of celebrities will be stripping off in a bid to raise awareness of life saving cancer checks.

Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan are set to return as hosts and welcome a new group of famous faces to the show.

Spungold Productions - ITV

Related: 13 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Announcing the full star-studded cast on Thursday (August 31), ITV revealed a wide range of celebs will be baring all on-stage.

Representing the world of soaps, Coronation Street actresses Sherrie Hewson and Victoria Ekanoye will be taking part in the daring dance routine this year.

Former TOWIE stars Gemma Collins and Pete Wicks will also be taking their clothes off on-stage for the special event.

ITV

Related: Drag Race UK confirms series 5 guest judges – including Yasmin Finney

Also taking part is actor Nick Collier, best known as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 finalist Ella Vaday.

TV presenter Julia Bradbury, Dancing on Ice professional skater Vanessa Bauer, former royal butler Paul Burrell, football star Ashley Cain, and ex England rugby international Ben Cohen complete the line-up.

World of Wonder - BBC





Related: RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 3 sees a franchise first

As well as seeing the brave celebrities face their insecurities as they prepare to strip on-stage, viewers will also watch the cast delve into the personal reasons they’ve decided to take part.

Each celebrity will share their connections to cancer and why they feel raising awareness is so important.

The Real Full Monty has yet to confirm an official release date, but ITV have revealed it’ll return to screens over the festive period.

You Might Also Like