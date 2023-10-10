Corrie confirms turning point for Todd and George's feud

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has confirmed that Todd Grimshaw and George Shuttleworth's ongoing feud will reach a turning point in next week's episodes, as the pair finally challenge each other on their true feelings.

After the former funeral parlour colleagues butted heads over Todd's future career prospects, Todd decided to teach his boss a lesson by quitting his job and moving over to Shuttleworth's rivals Rest Easy.

George and Todd have since both been secretly wishing that they were working together again, but their stubbornness – and Todd's replacement Lee – has been continuing to keep them apart.

Next week, at No.11, Todd winds up George about Lee, George's very tall new assistant who struggles to control his emotions. Todd starts to refer to Lee as 'Lurch', which makes George feel annoyed.

Todd later sees George struggling alone with his workload, and admits to Paul Foreman that he feels responsible for George's predicament by quitting the company.

Paul then deliberately tells George that Todd was the person who recommended Shuttleworth's for Paul's friend Shelly Rossington's recent funeral, as he was confident that they would do a better job than Rest Easy.

George then talks Todd into admitting how dissatisfied by working at Rest Easy and its ruthless sales tactics.

George asks Todd to return to work at Shuttleworth's with him, but what will Todd say?

Tony Maudsley and Gareth Pierce, who play George and Todd respectively, recently spoke about their hopes for their characters' futures, with Pierce revealing that he'd like to see George marry Todd's mum, Eileen Grimshaw, and become Todd's stepdad.

"The lack of a father figure roots some of Todd's behaviour, and cements his relationship with George in an unspoken way," he explained. "It would be interesting to explore the dynamic if he actually became Todd's stepdad."

Maudsley added that he would also love to see George marry Eileen, revealing that he and Sue Cleaver "have lots of ideas" about their characters' wedding.

