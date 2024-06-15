CORRECTION: Southern's Reece Tasker, Northern's Liam Stewart All-WestMAC

Jun. 14—Southern sophomore Reece Tasker and Northern junior Liam Stewart were named first-team All-Western Maryland Athletic Conference.

Tasker made the top squad as a designated hitter. His name was inadvertently left out of the story announcing the team in Friday's edition of the Times-News.

Stewart was the first-team catcher. His name was misprinted as "Liam Hamilton."

The story has since been updated online to correct those errors.

Tasker was second on the Rams batting .355 and tied for the team lead in hits with Jared Haskiell. The catcher finished with six doubles, three triples, four home runs, 17 runs batted in and 14 runs scored — all team-bests.

Stewart hit .283 with a triple and 13 runs batted in. He caught four runners stealing behind the plate.