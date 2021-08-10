CORRECTION: Santa Fe National Forest crews spray for invasive weed

Sean Thomas, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·2 min read

Aug. 10—Correction appended

The oxeye daisy has a unique name, a deceptive appearance — and a bad reputation.

That's why Santa Fe National Forest crews are spraying the East Fork Trail in the Jemez Ranger district for the invasive weed through Thursday, hoping to quell its aggressive nature in the area.

"It really takes over," said Karl Buermeyer, an implementation coordinator for the Santa Fe National Forest. "We actually went out today and treat some ... It had pretty much taken over that entire field."

Such is the nature of the oxeye daisy, which at first blush doesn't look out of place among other flowers in the forest. But its appearance, with benign-looking white pedals around a yellow center, belies trouble, forest officials said.

The oxeye is actually a weed that can displace and outcompete native vegetation — forming dense stands that displace other plants. Each flower can produce up to 200 seeds that can remain in soil for several years, aided by winds or animals.

Buermeyer said the oxeye daisy's attractiveness, like a lot of other invasive species, probably resulted in its appearance in New Mexico.

"If you remember in Frankenstein, when the girl is pulling the pedals off the flower, it's pretty much what this is," he said, referring to the 1931 movie.

Buermeyer said the flower is not common in the forest, adding that when he first spotted the weed in the fall of 2020, the plant shot up the agency's priority list.

He added it's the first time the Forest Service is spraying for oxeye daisies. The weed can regenerate from rhizome fragments — underground stem parts — and spread into nearby meadows, woodlands and riparian areas making cutting or hand pulling the plant ineffective.

Forest service crews, using backpack sprayers, are directly applying the herbicide Rodeo, which has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in riparian and aquatic environments.

Treatment began Monday in the area between the Las Conchas Trailhead and N.M. 4, north of the East Fork Trailhead. Buermeyer said the spray usually takes about a week to set.

The East Fork Trail will remain open during the spraying.

Correction: This story has been amended to reflect the following correction. A previous version of this story included a photo and caption that misidentified a species of Erigeron as an oxide daisy. Erigeron is a native, pollinator-friendly plant and non-invasive.

Recommended Stories

  • Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

    A fisherman nearly released his record-breaking catch – which Missouri officials called a “rare feat.”

  • Fisherman on Cape beach nearly catching shark

    A man fishing on a Cape Cod beach nearly caught a Great White shark.

  • Moose suddenly charges hiker filming it on Colorado walk. ‘Example of being too close’

    “This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”

  • U.S. facing another "dangerous" heat wave as 107 large fires rage across the West

    Forecasters are warning Americans to brace for another extreme heat wave this week, as 107 large wildfires burn across nearly 2.3 million acres of the U.S. West. Driving the news: "Widespread air quality alerts and scattered Red Flag Warnings stretch from the Northwest and Northern Rockies to the High Plains, as well as throughout parts of central California," the National Weather Service said Sunday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."It's going to be a r

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • "It's not too late" to solve the climate crisis, CBS News climate specialist Jeff Berardelli says

    As CBS News' Ben Tracy reports, the U.N.'s climate report released Monday warns the world that climate change is reaching a tipping point. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli then joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to say there's still a "climate cure," but we have to act now.

  • Tropical Storm Fred forecast to form soon in the Caribbean Sea. Where is it heading?

    A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fred soon, possibly by the time it nears Puerto Rico later on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • There Will Be Plenty of Rain, Snow, and Ice This Winter, According to the Farmers' Almanac

    Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.

  • Greek fires are causing sky-high danger for storks

    Wildfires raging in Greece for the past week have proven an unexpected adversary for migrating storks.The birds, heading to Africa, are losing their way en route, and crashing into city power lines after becoming disorientated.That's according to animal welfare group, ANIMA.Its president, Maria Ganoti, says the storks are being found in places totally unrelated to their migration. "Because the animals are upset, they fall onto electricity poles and are electrocuted on the cables. We have many storks, it is the first time we have had so many dead storks in Athens, not since another event that took place 12 years ago. People in Athens are picking up dead storks from their lawns."Every year, storks coming from central Europe and northern Greece cross the Attica region.They gather about 45 miles southeast of the capital, waiting for favorable northern winds to help carry them across the Mediterranean into Africa for the winter.Ganoti estimates that some 20 storks have perished so far trying to do this trip.At least four are being treated at ANIMA's first aid center.Once they heal they will be taken to the eastern Greek coast, where they will be released to continue their journey with other herds flying south.But the storks aren't the only animals suffering because of the fires. ANIMA is taking care of other sick species too. "Some of the animals that are here will die. The turtles for example, if they have inhaled a lot of smoke and have been burned internally they will not be able to eat and they will die. You cannot do something about that".By Monday (August 9), the fires had been contained in Attica, but the devastation left behind will take a long time to repair.

  • 'River Dave' grateful for help, after fire destroyed his cabin

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers of a place to live.

  • Portland could hit 105 as another dangerous heat wave looms

    The northwestern United States has undergone a record-shattering, deadly heat wave and season of destructive fire activity this summer. While many residents are looking for extended relief, AccuWeather forecasters warn that more bad news is on the way for the region. A change in the overall weather pattern will allow temperatures to skyrocket across the northwestern U.S. and largely cut off chances for much-needed rainfall. "Yet another stretch of record-challenging high temperatures is in store

  • 7 steps you can take now to help avert the worst climate change consequences

    While it is easy to slip into climate despair, there are steps to be taken that, though insufficient to solve the problems posed by climate change, attempt to keep the worst consequences at bay.

  • Wild elephants in China are finally coming home

    Elephants attracted international attention for their long adventure away from home

  • Powerful heat wave to cause 100-degree temperatures for 25 million in the U.S. this week

    Heat warnings and advisories are in effect for at least two dozen states through the end of the week. 25 million people are projected to see highs reach or eclipse 100°F this week, as yet another powerful heat dome-dominated weather pattern affects a huge swath of the country. Why it matters: The heat wave will combine with drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest to aggravate an already dire wildfire situation, and bring more miserable weather to residents of Portland, Oregon, and other stat

  • Thunderstorm seen sweeping through Iowa

    AccuWeather's Tony Laubach recorded as a thunderstorm swept through Sioux Rapids, Iowa, on Aug. 8.

  • Colorado Hiker Captures Terrifying Moose Charge On Video

    A giant bull moose very suddenly decided to take a break from foraging to chase a human who got too close.

  • Bear Spotted Browsing Inside Los Angeles Supermarket

    The bear was seen roaming the aisles of a Ralph’s supermarket, much to the surprise of shoppers.

  • Massive wildfire on Greek island of Evia devours forests

    A massive wildfire burning for days on the northern tip of Greece’s second largest island continued to devour forests Tuesday, its thick smoke hanging in the streets of a nearby town as hundreds of firefighters battled to save what they could. Burning since Aug. 3, the blaze has destroyed most of the north of Evia, an island of rugged, forested mountains popular with campers and summer vacationers from Greece and abroad. Greek authorities focused their resources on the Evia blaze Tuesday.

  • Watch this arsonist start a fire in Italy

    The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.

  • Here’s what that big climate change report says about food

    Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it