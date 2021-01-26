Correction: Red Wings-Blackhawks story
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
CHICAGO (AP) -- In a story January 24, 2021, about the Red-Wings-Blackhawks game, The Associated Press erroneously misstated the background on Pius Suter's milestone. He became the first player to score each of his first three NHL goals in the same game since Montreal's Ryan Poehling in 2019 -- not Toronto's Auston Matthews in 2016.