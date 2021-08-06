CORRECTION -- Hill International, Inc.

Hill International, Inc.
·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA and MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Thursday, August 5th by Hill International (NYSE:HIL), please note that in the headline, $6 Billion should have read $5 Billion. The corrected release follows:

Hill International Awarded Five-Year Program Management Contract to Support the Miami-Dade County Aviation Department’s $5 Billion CIP at MIA, Executive, and General Aviation Airports

Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded a contract to provide program management services for the Miami-Dade County Aviation Department’s (MDAD) $5 billion Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The program encompasses Miami International Airport as well as all the County’s executive and general aviation airports and will support modernization projects over the next 15 years. These improvements will accommodate dramatic growth at MDAD’s airports, with total passengers expected to reach 60 million annually over the life of the program. Due to MIA being the first IATA-Designated Pharma Hub Airport in the U.S. and substantial growth in e-commerce, freight traffic is also expected to increase substantially to a total of more than 4 million tons by 2040. Hill’s contract is for the initial five years of the program, with the potential to execute two additional five-year extensions.

According to the office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor, Miami International Airport and related area airports generate approximately $31 billion in business revenue annually and serve as the gateway for 96 percent of the region’s visitors. The CIP at Miami International Airport is composed of five sub-programs: the redevelopment of Central Terminal (concourses E and F); the expansion of the South Terminal (concourses H and J); renovations to North Terminal gates (concourse D) to accommodate additional wide- and narrow-body aircraft and larger regional jets; two new hotels; miscellaneous landside projects; and expanded aircraft parking and warehouses for cargo operations.

Hill First Vice President and Southeast Regional Manager Eladio Castrodad, PE, PMP, CGC, said of the award, “MDAD’s CIP positions the community’s airports to continue providing an efficient, safe, and pleasant passenger experience for many years to come. It’s a long-term vision, one that fits with the dynamic nature of the region and meets the demands on MDAD’s facilities. Our team firms reflect the diversity of the Miami metro area itself and is tailored to MDAD’s program management needs with both local and international aviation expertise. This emphasis on inclusion and our experience-based approach will help MDAD execute their vision successfully.”

“The pandemic certainly slowed growth in the region, but as air travel returns there is building pressure to resume and accelerate that growth,” concludes Hill’s Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “MDAD’s program will take advantage of the pressure to realize these new and improved facilities and put Miami-Dade’s airports ahead of the curve, as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,800 professionals in 72 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.
Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President
(212) 836-9608
dsullivan@equityny.com


Recommended Stories

  • This Fund Manager Told Investors He Was Acquiring De Rosa Bikes. Now, He Faces Criminal Charges

    Sam Mancini of Outdoor Capital Partners was arrested and charged with securities fraud. Here’s what we know.

  • WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces Second Quarter Results and Updates 2021 Outlook

    Leasing Operations Accelerate Across All Segments, Successful ERP Cutover Completed, Over $216 Million Returned to Shareholders Year-To-Date, Investor Day Announced In NovemberPHOENIX, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible work space and portable storage solutions, today announced second quarter 2021 results and provided an update on operations, the c

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • After a flopped IPO, Robinhood is now worth twice as much as Nasdaq

    After starting out as a dud, Robinhood’s newly minted public shares are giving traders on Reddit plenty of meme-material. The stock has perked up after initially drooping below the IPO price, with some 176 million shares changing hands yesterday, more than the previous three days combined, according to FactSet data. The trading momentum pushed Robinhood’s market capitalization to about double that of industry stalwart Nasdaq, the exchange operator, and to roughly the same as Swiss bank UBS, which has roots going back to the 19th century.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Fortinet a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Daniel Sundheim. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Sundheim’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim. Daniel Sundheim founded D1 Capital Partners […]

  • Fidelity Takes 7.4% Stake in Marathon Digital

    The investment reflects growing institutional and individual interest in investing in crypto-related companies.

  • Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

    The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time. Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017. "P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Robinhood opens 14% higher after wild trading week

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares opened 14% higher on Friday after a wild week for the stock.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Climb 25% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last...

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid Worldwide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up

    The ticket window is open again for space flights at Virgin Galactic, with prices starting at $450,000 a seat. Virgin Galactic announced the offerings as it reported Thursday that it lost $94 million in the second quarter on soaring costs for overhead and sales. The company’s most noteworthy recent achievement came last month, after the quarter ended, when founder Richard Branson and five crewmates soared to 53.5 miles (86 kilometers) above the New Mexico desert.

  • Gensler’s Preference for Bitcoin Futures Products Is Likely Bad News for a Spot BTC ETF

    The SEC chairman's comments this week are causing issuers to readjust their expectations for the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • Corsair CEO: Demand for gaming gear has exploded over the last few years

    Andy Paul, Corsair CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Corsair earnings, the chip shortage, outlook for the gaming industry, and impacts from port delays.

  • Nintendo sees dwindling impact from pandemic megahit game

    Nintendo’s April-June profit declined 13% from the same period the previous year, when the hit game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” dramatically boosted sales. Nintendo Co.’s profit for the fiscal first quarter totaled 92.7 billion yen ($843 million), down from 106 billion yen, the Japanese maker of “Super Mario” and “Pokemon” games said Thursday. Quarterly sales fell 10% to 322.6 billion yen ($2.9 billion).

  • Ensysce Biosciences Announces Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Patent Entitled “Compositions Comprising Enzyme-Cleavable Amphetamine Prodrugs and Inhibitors Thereof”

    SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Notice of Allowance for a patent entitled Compositions Comprising Enzyme-Cleavable Amphetamine Prodrugs and Inhibitors Thereof. The inventio

  • Nintendo Q1 profit down as pandemic gaming boom slows

    Nintendo's first-quarter net profit fell nearly 13 percent as the video-game lockdown boom lost momentum, the Japanese firm said Thursday, after reporting record earnings in the previous financial year.