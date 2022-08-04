‘Correction is direction’ for Seahawks’ young offensive linemen

While Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sets the tone for the team, offensive line coach Andy Dickerson’s focus is on his men up front. Dickerson is in his first season at his new position after joining the team in 2021 as the run game coordinator.

It was no surprise he was asked about Seattle’s offensive linemen during his press conference on Wednesday.

“A lot of the playbook is in, but you see Charles (Cross) rolling with the ones and we’ve had Abe (Lucas) rolling with the ones, so we give them the information and we let them fly,” Dickerson said. “We have extra meetings with the rookies, myself or Keli’i (Kekuewa) will meet with them extra. We have rookie meetings, but then he will grab them early in the morning sometimes, so you just keep giving them the information. Again, we had the rookie minicamp and there weren’t different plays then, so they have had that knowledge.”

Like the rest of the roster, there are a number of starting spots up for grabs on the offensive line and Dickerson is busy watching the competition play itself out under his tutelage.

“You keep stacking it and giving them the reps,” he explained. “Correction is direction, so every time something happens at practice, that’s why you practice. You learn it, you get better, you change the synapses, and you react the right way when you need to.”

The Seahawks have an off day on Thursday before returning to the practice field on Friday.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire