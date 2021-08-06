Correction: BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: MID-Stabilisation Notice - Altice

BNP Paribas Primary New Issues
·4 min read

6th August 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Altice Financing S.A

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 3rd August 2021 BNP Paribas (contact: Erin Brown telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of [Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) / [and of] the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority)] in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer:

Altice Financing S.A

Guarantor (if any):

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 700,000,000.00

Description:

4.25% Notes due 15th August 2029

Stabilisation Manager(s):

BNPP left lead EUR
joint bookruners

BNP PARIBAS, GS, BARCLAYS, CACIB, CS, DB, IMI, ING, JPM, MS, RBC, SG

Stabilisation transaction[s]

Date and time:

Price:

Quantity

Stabilisation trading venue:

Time of transcation Price Notional Venue
03/08/2021 13:32:00 100.00 2,000,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 08:37:32 100.3 3,000,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 09:15:24 100.4 1,000,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 09:40:20 100.4 2,250,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 12:50:28 100.5 500,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 12:47:46 100.5 500,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 13:29:38 100.4 400,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 14:34:38 100.45 500,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 14:46:00 100.442 1,000,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 13:59:10 100.44 2,000,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 14:01:20 100.44 2,000,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 14:01:18 100.44 1,000,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 14:14:32 100.44 1,000,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 14:14:01 100.44 2,000,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 14:23:08 100.4 1,000,000.00 OTC
04/08/2021 15:32:36 100.35 1,000,000.00 OTC
05/08/2021 11:50:44 100.4 1,000,000.00 OTC
05/08/2021 14:09:32 100.415 3,000,000.00 OTC
05/08/2021 15:22:30 100.375 1,000,000.00 OTC


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, the UK or any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in the UK or that Member State in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in the UK or that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in the UK or that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the UK or that Member State.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.




Recommended Stories

  • Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

    The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time. Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017. "P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Fidelity Takes 7.4% Stake in Marathon Digital

    The investment reflects growing institutional and individual interest in investing in crypto-related companies.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Climb 25% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last...

  • I Inherited an IRA. Now What?

    Here’s what you should consider if you inherit money in either a traditional or a Roth IRA.

  • Gensler’s Preference for Bitcoin Futures Products Is Likely Bad News for a Spot BTC ETF

    The SEC chairman's comments this week are causing issuers to readjust their expectations for the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As LCID Falls After Its Highly Anticipated IPO?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • This Pot Stock Is the Industry's Biggest Bargain -- and I Just Bought It

    Although sales estimates remain fluid, New Frontier Data is looking for U.S. weed revenue to grow by 21% annually through mid-decade. This past week, I took the plunge and purchased my first U.S. pot stock, which I believe is the biggest bargain in the entire industry.

  • Banks quietly curb overdraft fees — long a target for Democrats

    As Democrats work to eradicate overdraft fees, some banks are retooling their overdraft policies or eliminating the fees altogether on their own, moves that could help lower-income Americans save money.

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.

  • The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm

    Back in January of 2018, Tesla was worth about $59 billion, the more affordable Model 3 was still trying to ramp up production, and CEO Elon Musk had recently agreed to stay at the helm of the electric car company for at least another 10 years. As a New York Times story detailed, Musk made […] The post The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Huawei reports biggest ever revenue drop as consumer growth engine stutters

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, after U.S. sanctions drove it to sell a chunk of its once-dominant handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured. The biggest decline came from Huawei's consumer business group, which includes handsets, where revenue fell 47% to 135.7 billion yuan. In 2019 former U.S. President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.