‘They’re all correctable mistakes’: Dillon Gabriel believes the offense can right the ship

The last two weeks, the Oklahoma Sooners offense has played a major part in the losses. The offense has turned it over five times and has a number of pre-snap penalties that have killed drives.

They also haven’t been able to close close games in the fourth quarter like they were able to do earlier in the season. Dillon Gabriel was once considered a Heisman contender but has since fallen out of that discussion.

He didn’t play poorly against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Against the Kansas Jayhawks, his play-caller took the ball out of his hands for much of the game. Now, it’s time to bounce back.

Gabriel said he feels a lot of their mistakes can be corrected. “I do, I think they’re all correctable mistakes,” Gabriel said. “Things that we just let slip. Like I said, we took our turns, and whatever mistakes we did make. I’m not saying we’ve got to play perfect. You’ve got to be really detailed. Try to take care of every opportunity when it’s presented, score, and get ahead.”

The West Virginia Mountaineers rank No. 61 in the country in total defense. They aren’t a defense that excels at one particular thing. They are pretty good at both stopping the run and defending the pass. They’re No. 57 in run defense and No. 61 against the pass.

This will be the best defense they’ve faced since the Cotton Bowl. In all three games, the offense has struggled since Oklahoma’s win over Texas. Can they buck that trend Saturday?

