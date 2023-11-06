‘We have to correct and move on’ Jimbo Fisher looks ahead toward Mississippi State matchup

After a brutal loss to Ole Miss on Saturday, Jimbo Fisher is looking to turn the page and focus on Mississippi State coming to town for a night game. Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will have an opportunity to wrap up bowl eligibility again this weekend putting them back in a postseason game since the Orange Bowl victory in 2020.

As bad as the loss was to Ole Miss, there were a few positives to take away from the game on Saturday. First, this team has no quit in them and will battle to the very last whistle. Second, the offense as a whole put up a strong second half, which has been a major issue when playing teams with winning records. Last the running game showed a little bit of life (36 carries, 152 yards, 3 TDs) allowing the Aggies to have a more balanced approach throughout the game.

Before practice, Jimbo Fisher sat down to discuss the loss to Ole Miss and what to expect against Mississippi State on Nov.11.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire