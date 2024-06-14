Correa, Ryan continue to excel as Twins stop Athletics 6-2

After Carlos Correa recorded the first five-hit game of his career, his encore included wearing a purple Prince-themed vest and a purple fedora in the dugout, and he was strumming a purple balloon guitar.

Correa was center stage Thursday with three more hits, including a two-run homer to the second deck in left field in the Twins' 6-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. In the last five games, Correa has 14 hits in 21 at-bats, raising his season's batting average by 35 points to .299.

The last time a Twins player had 14 hits in five games was Joe Mauer in 2016.

"I have to call [Luis] Arraez," Correa said. "He gave me good pointers going into the season and I've been doing them."

All offseason, the Twins dreamed about what a healthy Correa, Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton could do for their lineup. The trio combined for eight hits, five RBI and four runs.

That was more than enough run support for Joe Ryan, who continued to make his case for a spot on the All-Star team, allowing three hits and two runs in seven innings. He's pitched at least seven innings in four of his last five starts.

"Just seeing the energy, it's just different," Buxton said.

Leading by two runs in the seventh inning, Correa hammered an off-speed pitch from lefthanded reliever Sean Newcomb. It was a no-doubter as Correa admired his work for a moment as he stepped out of the batter's box. Pablo López immediately retrieved the Prince-themed jacket, something he ordered in the offseason, and waited for Correa at the top of the dugout.

The Twins wore a "Land of 10,000 Rakes" fishing vest after home runs last season, and this is the Purple Rain-inspired version. Kyle Farmer removed Correa's helmet for the fedora, and he was handed the fake guitar — a Twins giveaway from a couple years ago — as he walked through the dugout, a unique way to celebrate his sixth home run of the season.

"I didn't have it planned, but once they gave me the guitar, I was like, OK, let's do it," Correa said. "I played a lot of Guitar Hero when I was growing up, so I knew what to do with it."

Said Lewis, who singled before homer: "He's putting on a show right now. It's impressive. I told [Correa's young son] Kylo yesterday that he was going to hit a homer. 'Papito is going to hit a homer, too.'"

BOXSCORE: Twins 6, Oakland 2

The A's had a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Joe Ryan issued a leadoff walk to Miguel Andujar, then he left a splitter over the heart of the plate that first baseman Tyler Soderstrom crushed over the center-field wall for a two-run homer.

Ryan has yielded 13 homers this year, one fewer than López and three other pitchers for the most in the majors.

The response from the offense: Buxton hit a two-run single up the middle in the second inning against Athletics starter Luis Medina, and Correa lined a go-ahead RBI single to left field in the third inning.

The Twins, with their Big Three healthy, totaled 37 hits in their last two games, their most in back-to-back games since 2010.

"Today was one of those days that you could see flashes of when we're on the field together and we're feeling good, the things we can provide for this team," Correa said. "I feel like this is just the start for us as the leaders of this team."

Manager Rocco Baldelli added: "That's an exciting thought for everyone that is pulling for our team."

Oakland didn't have another baserunner reach second base following Soderstrom's homer. Ryan, who struck out five and walked one, retired his final 10 batters and 18 of his last 20.