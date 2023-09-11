Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend high school results, schedules Sept. 12-Sept. 17

Note: Times are p.m. unless otherwise noted

CROSS COUNTRY

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Islander Splash, Dugan Stadium, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

FOOTBALL

All times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

NON-DISTRICT

London at Kingsville, 7

West Oso at Tuloso-Midway

Riviera at Bruni, 7

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

NON-DISTRICT

Gregory-Portland at Boerne, 7

Alice at Flour Bluff

Beeville at Somerset, 7

Rockport-Fulton at Orange Grove

Cuero at Calallen

Ingleside at Rio Hondo

Taft at Robstown

Edna at Sinton

Refugio at Bishop

Aransas Pass at Falfurrias

Mathis at George West

San Diego at Odem

Skidmore-Tynan at Santa Gertrudis Academy

Three Rivers at Banquete

Lyford at Hebbronville

Charlotte at Ben Bolt

Agua Dulce at Premont

Arlington Heights at Annapolis Christian Academy, 7

Dilley at Freer

Woodsboro at Santa Maria

Progreso at John Paul II, 7

VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

TAPPS 3-4A

IWA at John Paul II, 6

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

DISTRICT 30-4A

Beeville at Ingleside, 6

Port Lavaca Calhoun at Orange Grove, 6

West Oso at Sinton, 6

DISTRICT 31-4A

Kingsville at Bishop, 5

Tuloso-Midwy at Alice, 6

DISTRICT 29-3A

Aransas Pass at Odem, 7

Taft at Goliad, 7:15

DISTRICT 31-2A

Three Rivers at Ben Bolt, 7

NON-DISTRICT

Benavides at Santa Gertrudis Academy, 5

Tilden McMullen County at Falfurrias, 5

Banquete at Skidmore-Tynan, 5

Ganado at Woodsboro, 5

Veterans Memorial at Calallen, 6

Ray at Carroll, 6

Victoria East at King, 6

Moody at London, 6

Victoria West at Flour Bluff, 6

Hebbronville at George West, 7

Miller at Rockport-Fulton, 7

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

TAPPS 3-4A

IWA at San Antonio Holy Cross, 6:30

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

DISTRICT 30-4A

Rockport-Fulton at Orange Grove, 4:30

Beeville at Sinton, 4:30

Ingleside at West Oso, 4:30

DISTRICT 31-4A

Calallen at Bishop, 4:30

Kingsville at Robstown, 4:30

DISTRICT 29-3A

Mathis at George West, 4:30

NON-DISTRICT

Woodsboro at McMullen County, 4

San Diego at Odem, 4

Skidmore-Tynan at Santa Gertrudis Academy, 4:30

Aransas Pass at Falfurrias, 4:30

Three Rivers at Banquete, 4:30

Gregory-Portland at Veterans Memorial, 5

King at Ray, 5

Carroll at Victoria West, 5

Tuloso-Midway at Flour Bluff, 6

Miller at London, 6:15

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, SEPT. 15-16

IWA at Castle Hills Tournament, San Antonio

