Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend high school results, schedules Sept. 12-Sept. 17
Note: Times are p.m. unless otherwise noted
CROSS COUNTRY
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Islander Splash, Dugan Stadium, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
FOOTBALL
All times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
NON-DISTRICT
London at Kingsville, 7
West Oso at Tuloso-Midway
Riviera at Bruni, 7
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
NON-DISTRICT
Gregory-Portland at Boerne, 7
Alice at Flour Bluff
Beeville at Somerset, 7
Rockport-Fulton at Orange Grove
Cuero at Calallen
Ingleside at Rio Hondo
Taft at Robstown
Edna at Sinton
Refugio at Bishop
Aransas Pass at Falfurrias
Mathis at George West
San Diego at Odem
Skidmore-Tynan at Santa Gertrudis Academy
Three Rivers at Banquete
Lyford at Hebbronville
Charlotte at Ben Bolt
Agua Dulce at Premont
Arlington Heights at Annapolis Christian Academy, 7
Dilley at Freer
Woodsboro at Santa Maria
Progreso at John Paul II, 7
VOLLEYBALL
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
TAPPS 3-4A
IWA at John Paul II, 6
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
DISTRICT 30-4A
Beeville at Ingleside, 6
Port Lavaca Calhoun at Orange Grove, 6
West Oso at Sinton, 6
DISTRICT 31-4A
Kingsville at Bishop, 5
Tuloso-Midwy at Alice, 6
DISTRICT 29-3A
Aransas Pass at Odem, 7
Taft at Goliad, 7:15
DISTRICT 31-2A
Three Rivers at Ben Bolt, 7
NON-DISTRICT
Benavides at Santa Gertrudis Academy, 5
Tilden McMullen County at Falfurrias, 5
Banquete at Skidmore-Tynan, 5
Ganado at Woodsboro, 5
Veterans Memorial at Calallen, 6
Ray at Carroll, 6
Victoria East at King, 6
Moody at London, 6
Victoria West at Flour Bluff, 6
Hebbronville at George West, 7
Miller at Rockport-Fulton, 7
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
TAPPS 3-4A
IWA at San Antonio Holy Cross, 6:30
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
DISTRICT 30-4A
Rockport-Fulton at Orange Grove, 4:30
Beeville at Sinton, 4:30
Ingleside at West Oso, 4:30
DISTRICT 31-4A
Calallen at Bishop, 4:30
Kingsville at Robstown, 4:30
DISTRICT 29-3A
Mathis at George West, 4:30
NON-DISTRICT
Woodsboro at McMullen County, 4
San Diego at Odem, 4
Skidmore-Tynan at Santa Gertrudis Academy, 4:30
Aransas Pass at Falfurrias, 4:30
Three Rivers at Banquete, 4:30
Gregory-Portland at Veterans Memorial, 5
King at Ray, 5
Carroll at Victoria West, 5
Tuloso-Midway at Flour Bluff, 6
Miller at London, 6:15
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, SEPT. 15-16
IWA at Castle Hills Tournament, San Antonio
High School Football Here's what players had some of the top performances from Week 3 of high school football
High School Football A recap and roundup of Week 3 of high school football in Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend
High School Volleyball Moody's Cantu records 25 kills in win, plus more top performers from Friday
This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi high school results, schedules Sept. 12-Sept. 17