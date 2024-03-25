Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend High School Baseball scores, schedule March 25-29
It's Easter week, which means there will be a shortened schedule for area high school baseball teams as district play continues.
Note: All times are p.m. unless otherwise noted
MONDAY, MARCH 25
DISTRICT 29-3A
George West at Goliad, 7:30
Taft at Odem, 7:30
Aransas Pass at Mathis, 7:30
DISTRICT 30-3A
Hebbronville at Banquete, 7
Santa Gertrudis Academy at London, 7
Falfurrias at San Diego, 7
DISRICT 31-2A
Kenedy at Refugio, 7
Port Aransas at Woodsboro, 4
TUESDAY, MARCH 26
DISTRICT 29-5A
NORTH ZONE
Gregory-Portland at Victoria West, 6
Miller vs. Ray, 6, Cabaniss
SOUTH ZONE
Carroll vs. Flour Bluff, 5:30, Whataburger Field
King vs. Moody, 8, Whataburger Field
DISTRICT 30-4A
Orange Grove at Sinton, 7
Port Lavaca Calhoun at West Oso, 7
Ingleside at Rockport-Fulton, 7
DISTRICT 31-4A
Robstown at Bishop, 7
Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 7
DISTRICT 32-2A
Ben Bolt at Freer, 7
TAPPS
SA Holy Cross at John Paul II, 4:30
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
NON-DISTRICT
Veterans Memorial at Victoria East, 6
THURSDAY, MARCH 28
DISTRICT 29-5A
NORTH ZONE
Gregory-Portland vs. Victoria West, 6, Whataburger Field
Ray vs. Miller, 8, Cabaniss
SOUTH ZONE
Carroll at Flour Bluff, 7
Moody vs. King, 5:30, Cabaniss
DISTRICT 30-4A
Orange Grove at Rockport-Fulton, 7
Ingleside at West Oso, 7
Beeville at Port Lavaca Calhoun, 7
DISTRICT 29-3A
Odem at George West, 7:30
Mathis at Taft, 7:30
Goliad at Aransas Pass, 7:30
DISTRICT 30-3A
Banquete at Santa Gertrudis Academy, 7
San Diego at Hebbronville, 7
London at Falfurrias, 7
DISTRICT 31-2A
Refugio at Three Rivers, 7
Port Aransas at Yorktown, 7
DISTRICT 32-2A
Freer at Agua Dulce, 4:30
NON-DISTRICT
Pettus at Woodsboro, 4
SA Central Catholic at Tuloso-Midway, 6
SA Cornerstone Christian at Sinton, 7:30
