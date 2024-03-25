Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend High School Baseball scores, schedule March 25-29

It's Easter week, which means there will be a shortened schedule for area high school baseball teams as district play continues.

Note: All times are p.m. unless otherwise noted

MONDAY, MARCH 25

DISTRICT 29-3A

George West at Goliad, 7:30

Taft at Odem, 7:30

Aransas Pass at Mathis, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

Hebbronville at Banquete, 7

Santa Gertrudis Academy at London, 7

Falfurrias at San Diego, 7

DISRICT 31-2A

Kenedy at Refugio, 7

Port Aransas at Woodsboro, 4

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

DISTRICT 29-5A

NORTH ZONE

Gregory-Portland at Victoria West, 6

Miller vs. Ray, 6, Cabaniss

SOUTH ZONE

Carroll vs. Flour Bluff, 5:30, Whataburger Field

King vs. Moody, 8, Whataburger Field

DISTRICT 30-4A

Orange Grove at Sinton, 7

Port Lavaca Calhoun at West Oso, 7

Ingleside at Rockport-Fulton, 7

DISTRICT 31-4A

Robstown at Bishop, 7

Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 7

DISTRICT 32-2A

Ben Bolt at Freer, 7

TAPPS

SA Holy Cross at John Paul II, 4:30

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

NON-DISTRICT

Veterans Memorial at Victoria East, 6

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

DISTRICT 29-5A

NORTH ZONE

Gregory-Portland vs. Victoria West, 6, Whataburger Field

Ray vs. Miller, 8, Cabaniss

SOUTH ZONE

Carroll at Flour Bluff, 7

Moody vs. King, 5:30, Cabaniss

DISTRICT 30-4A

Orange Grove at Rockport-Fulton, 7

Ingleside at West Oso, 7

Beeville at Port Lavaca Calhoun, 7

DISTRICT 29-3A

Odem at George West, 7:30

Mathis at Taft, 7:30

Goliad at Aransas Pass, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

Banquete at Santa Gertrudis Academy, 7

San Diego at Hebbronville, 7

London at Falfurrias, 7

DISTRICT 31-2A

Refugio at Three Rivers, 7

Port Aransas at Yorktown, 7

DISTRICT 32-2A

Freer at Agua Dulce, 4:30

NON-DISTRICT

Pettus at Woodsboro, 4

SA Central Catholic at Tuloso-Midway, 6

SA Cornerstone Christian at Sinton, 7:30

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi High School Baseball scores, schedule March 25-29