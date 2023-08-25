Coroner's office identifies woman killed in Louisville crash

Aug. 25—The woman killed in a crash Thursday has been identified as Ernestine Schulz by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Schulz, 91, was hit by a driver in the area of Coal Creek Lane and West Cherry Street Thursday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., Louisville police responded and saw Schulz lying in the eastbound lane with serious injuries.

Schulz was transported by the Louisville Fire Protection District to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Louisville police said the driver of the vehicle has cooperated with the investigation. Police ask that anyone with information contact Officer Marcelo Rainero at 720-668-6051 or email mrainero@LouisvilleCo.gov.