Aug. 30—The Kern County coroner's office identified an 82-year-old motorcyclist who crashed in Caliente as Roy Earle Brown.

The Caliente man died on Aug. 24 at Caliente Creek Road, south of Indian Creek Road, the coroner said. He was found at 10:45 a.m., and the coroner didn't list what time Brown died.

Brown crashed off of the road. It's unclear what led to the crash.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.