Coronavirus: Yankees pair LeMahieu and Cessa test positive for COVID-19

New York Yankees All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu and pitcher Luis Cessa tested positive for coronavirus, manager Aaron Boone said on Saturday.

LeMahieu and Cessa contracted COVID-19 before arriving in New York for preseason camp, with the MLB campaign scheduled to begin on July 23.

Boone said LeMahieu was asymptomatic and Cessa was experiencing mild symptoms. Both players gave the team permission to release their results.

LeMahieu and Cessa are under quarantine for a two-week period and will have to exhibit no symptoms and test negative twice for the virus before being cleared to play as teams prepare for a 60-game regular season.

Yankees star LeMahieu finished fourth in the American League MVP voting last season after hitting .327 with 26 home runs and 102 RBIs while helping the Yankees to the AL East title.

Cessa went 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA and one save in 43 appearances in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Yankees announced pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has been released from hospital after he was struck on the head with a line drive during Saturday's batting practice.