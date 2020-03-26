Coronavirus: Work continues at Rams, Chargers, Dodgers stadium sites during shutdown

Construction on SoFi Stadium, the new home for both the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, is still forging ahead during the state-mandated “Safe at Home” order in California. And renovations at Dodger Stadium also continue, though both could change if more strict orders are given.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s more than 40 million residents to stay home on Friday in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. It shut down businesses with exemptions for those that provide essential services, such as grocery stores and gas stations. A similar order was put into place in Los Angeles. It allowed for commercial construction to continue.

Rams, Chargers stadium construction continues

In a statement released Friday to ESPN, SoFi Stadium representatives said construction there “continues moving forward with an increased emphasis on the already existing elevated health and safety protocols put in place last week."

The Inglewood project is an indoor-outdoor venue on nearly 300 acres of land. It was initially expected to be done in 2019, but was delayed due to heavy rain in 2017. As of Jan. 22, builders said it was 85 percent complete.

All non-essential employees for the project are working from home. Stadium representatives said job site personnel are working to increase safety and health protocols, per ESPN.

Taylor Swift is scheduled to open the stadium with a concert on July 25, followed by performances from Kenny Chesney, Motley Crue and Def Leppard in the lead-up to the first preseason games played by the Rams and Chargers.

Dodgers renovation forges ahead during pandemic

The Dodgers are undergoing a $100 million renovation that includes a Sandy Koufax statue and new entertainment plaza in center field. It was expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2020 baseball season, which was slated to hold opening day on Thursday.

Dodgers team president Stan Kasten addressed the renovations in a Q&A that went up on YouTube on Tuesday. He said the workers at the site are "fully compliant with all of the regulations of the county, city and state, as well as the CDC and [World Health Organization]. All of those things are super important to all of us. But consistent with all of that guidance, the work is continuing."

The field-facing renovations are done, he said, though production has slowed in recent days since fewer workers are there due to the delayed season and pandemic measures.

Stadium sites could be shut down

The State Building & Construction Trades Council of California outlined measures to be taken by job sites during the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes the standard measures given to the nation by the Centers for Disease Control, such as staying home if sick, staying six feet away from others and washing hands.

The council wrote:

If these guidelines cannot be met and a project is in tight quarters, or in contact with the general public, consideration should be given to shutting the construction project down until safer conditions exist.

The scenario may change due to other circumstances, per the release.

SoFi Stadium construction is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

