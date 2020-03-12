Coronavirus: What's next for Warriors with NBA season being on hiatus?

Warriors forward Eric Paschall posted a picture on his Instagram story Friday morning, showing his feet up in front his home television with the caption: "My life now."

With the growing concern over the coronavirus in the NBA, Paschall's post marks a growing sentiment among league circles: Wait for a return date that might not come soon.

While the virus has been active globally since January, the league's attention peaked Wednesday evening after Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert contracted the virus, prompting the league to suspend the season indefinitely.

Eric Paschall's life at the moment pic.twitter.com/hplBQCqrP3 — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) March 12, 2020

At the moment, the NBA has not released return date and with how the virus is spreading globally, it could be weeks, if not months, before teams get clarity on the future.

How it affects the league and Warriors

In the wake of Wednesday's developments, the Toronto Raptors have advised their players to self-quarantine for 14 days, while the Washington Wizards have told players to quarantine for three to four days, according to the Washington Post.

As for the Warriors, the team is expected to meet Thursday to evaluate options going forward. Many of them already took to social media to express their feelings.

"Just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you," Warriors guard Stephen Curry tweeted. "Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!"

2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020

"This has been a wild rookie year!" Paschall added.

This has been a wild rookie year! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) March 12, 2020

The team will also take a major hit financially. A week after Warriors chairman Joe Lacob boasted that the team makes more than the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, team president Rick Welts said the team will lose "tens of millions" of dollars as a result of the virus. As for season ticket holders, Welts said the team is dealing with each fan on a case by case basis and pondered the idea of giving fans a credit towards next season's ticket cost.

While the Warriors have been eliminated from postseason play, the team still faces ramifications beyond the immediate damage. Assumed of a top-5 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, scouting has taken a hit abroad. Additionally, the league's delay means May's scouting combine in Chicago is in peril as is the NBA Draft slated for June 20.

What's next?

We wait. No matter what date the league puts out to reconvene, the health of the league's officials, coaches, players and adjacent workers are paramount.

On Wednesday, the Warriors released the following statement:

"With the escalating situation surrounding COVID-19, we find ourselves in a rapidly-changing environment. We completely support the NBA's decision to suspend our season until further notice. The health and safety of our fans, staff and players is our top priority."

For now, the Warriors and the league are following the lead of Paschall's post: Waiting for an answer.

