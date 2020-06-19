Coronavirus: Wellington Phoenix cleared to travel to Australia to complete A-League season

Wellington Phoenix have been cleared to travel to Australia to complete the 2019-20 A-League season.

The A-League campaign is set to restart on July 16, having been suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wellington will travel to New South Wales on Saturday to complete the season, while Ulises Davila and Gary Hooper will meet the squad in Australia after travelling from Mexico and the United Kingdom respectively.

In further good news for the Phoenix, they will be able to train for the first two weeks in a "full isolation environment".

"It's huge for us to see that the season can resume. This is the best outcome for the fans, sponsors, players and everyone involved in football across Australia and New Zealand," Phoenix general manager David Dome said.

"We are extremely grateful to FFA, especially head of leagues Greg O'Rourke, New South Wales border control and New South Wales Department of Health authorities for all their efforts in gaining the club entry into Australia."

Dome added: "Plaudits have to go to our players for their commitment to finishing out the season – they feel they have unfinished business and they can't wait to go over there and rediscover that momentum we had back in March.

"With a full-strength, committed squad and the backing of New Zealand behind us, there's no reason we can't secure a top-three finish – and potentially a home semi-final in Wellington for the fans. That's our goal and our supporters deserve nothing less."

Sitting third in the table with six regular-season games to play, Wellington will face leaders Sydney FC on July 17.