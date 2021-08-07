Coronavirus: State reports over 2,000 new cases for second time in a week

Aug. 7—The Ohio Department of Health recorded over 2,300 new cases on Saturday, reaching a new 21-day high of 2,317 new cases in a day. This is the second time within about four days that the state has reported over 2,000 cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,140,917 cases. The current daily case average is 1,148 cases per day, the ODH said.

Currently, over 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the Ohio Hospital Association said. The ODH reported that 76 of the current 925 hospitalizations occurred in the past 24 hours. There has been a 42% increase in COVID-19 patients in the past week, a 194% increase in the past 21 days and a 96% increase in the past 60 days, the Ohio Hospital Association said.

The ODH reported that 13,353 people started their vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the partially vaccinated state population to 5,838,358 people, or just under 50% of the population. Just under 7,000 people completed their vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 5,426,864 people, or 46.43% of the state population, the ODH said.

This week, the ODH has begun recording breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths for those who have been fully vaccinated compared with those who have not been vaccinated. Since the beginning of 2021, 295 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized and 64 fully vaccinated people have died, compared to 18,547 hospitalizations and 6,864 deaths of those who have not been fully vaccinated, the ODH reported. The breakthrough case data will be updated every Wednesday, the ODH said.