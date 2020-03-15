Coronavirus and sports: What NBA players are doing without basketball

NBA players have been using this period without basketball games to self-quarantine by order of the NBA.

While every player has a different play style on the court, their activities off the floor are also different across the board.

LeBron is still in the gym getting work in, because of course he is. Not alone, however. He was joined by his sons, Bronny and Bryce, who both have vivid hoop dreams.

Bronny just finished his freshman year at Sierra Canyon in which he averaged 6.8 points and two rebounds.

Sierra Canyon claimed the California Open Divison southern regional championship March 10th, after overcoming an 11-point deficit late in the game.

Damian Lillard - Portland Trailblazers

Duty calls, especially when Daddy is finally home for an extended period of time. Lillard posted a video with his son, Damian Jr. (who was watching "Moana" in the background), to remind the public of how to handle day-to-day activities during this trying time.

"This is only a virus we can beat together," Lillard said. Damian Jr. then followed with "See ya!"





While Beal continues to stay sharp in the gym, his in-between time is used to take on all challengers in video games.

Requests coming by the boatload lol give me a hour and we can run it https://t.co/xflb7G16kt — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 14, 2020

Sunday afternoon Beal responded to a friendly challenge from NBC Sports Washington's own, Jason Smith, on Call of Duty. To which he responded, "downloading now..."





Rudy Gobert/Donovan Mitchell - Utah Jazz

Gobert released an update via the NBA's Twitter account Sunday afternoon spelling out his current situation in Utah. He thanked both the Utah and Oklahoma medical staff for helping him during recovery from coronavirus.

Mitchell also released an update Saturday in which he spelled out the fact that he's doing better, most importantly. He then went on to talk about how much he misses basketball and how in the meantime he's "playing video games all day."

