Coronavirus sport news – live: Man City vs Real Madrid cancelled as Uefa organise meeting over possible Euro 2020 postponement

Manchester City vs Real Madrid and Juventus vs Lyon have been cancelled as the Champions League is further affected by coronavirus concerns, with Uefa set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the potential postponement of Euro 2020.

La Liga has suspended its season for two weeks amid fears, while the NBA season has been suspended until further notice after an un-named Utah Jazz player tested positive for Covid-19. The ATP men’s tour has been suspended for six weeks, meaning the Miami Open and Monte Carlo Masters join Indian Wells in being cancelled.

Elsewhere, McLaren have withdrawn from the Australian Formula One Grand Prix and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has become the highest profile footballer so far to have contracted the disease. Follow the latest updates here:

