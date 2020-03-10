Coronavirus sport news - live: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea to be behind closed doors as Cheltenham Festival goes ahead despite fears

PA Images

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea is the latest event in the sporting world that will be played behind closed doors as coronavirus continues to take its toll.

All sports in Italy and Spain have also been suspended until at least the beginning of April as the country struggles to deal with the deadly outbreak, but Cheltenham Festival will still go ahead this afternoon.

The next two rounds of games in La Liga will also be played with no fans in attendance. Follow live updates as we report on the latest news from the sporting world.