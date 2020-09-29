Coronavirus shutdowns have some high schoolers moving out of state to play football

Three of Oregon’s most heralded football prospects are starring for the same high school this season just like they always planned.

They just had to leave the state to make it happen.

Having lost hope that Oregon high schools would play football this fall, the father of Westview High quarterback Sam Leavitt scrambled to find a way to avoid this becoming a wasted year for his son. Jared Leavitt soon decided that his family’s best option was to box up their belongings, leave their home behind and find an out-of-state school forging ahead with fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools in Utah quickly became the Leavitt family’s focus since Jared had put down roots there while playing linebacker for BYU from 1980-84. On the recommendation of a former BYU teammate of Jared’s, the family selected Pleasant Grove High, a highly rated suburban Provo public school with an opening at quarterback.

Upon figuring out his son’s destination, Jared tried to make sure Sam had plenty of skill position talent around him. One of Jared’s first calls was to the father of Westview running back Aaron Jones, a rising junior with four college scholarship offers despite missing all but one play of his sophomore season with an injury. Jared also called the father of Westview wide receiver Darrius Clemons, a rising junior hailed as the state of Oregon’s top prospect at any position.

“We’re going to Utah,” Larry Clemons recalls Jared telling him.

“That’s cool,” Larry replied.

“No, we’re going to Utah,” Jared repeated. “We’re hoping your family will come too.”

The conversation between the fathers of Darius Clemons and Sam Leavitt mirrored discussions in high school football households across the country this past summer. An abrupt change of home address was the only path to outrunning the coronavirus for players and their families in the 16 states that postponed the start of the football season until 2021 and individual districts elsewhere that did the same.

It’s difficult to estimate how many high school players relocated out-of-state in pursuit of their football dreams, but some highly touted prospects are among those to make that drastic move.

The decision to move

In May, the only five-star senior in the state of Illinois announced he was leaving the suburban Chicago school he led to three state title game appearances to transfer to IMG Academy in Florida. Future Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy sensed that there wouldn’t be a season in the state of Illinois this fall and feared that he couldn’t improve without practicing or playing.

USC-bound quarterback Jake Garcia felt he needed game reps as a senior to prepare himself for college because he had never played a full high school season before. As a result, Garcia left his native California and transferred to a Georgia high school last month after his home state pushed back the start of football season until at least January.

Of course it wasn’t just celebrated quarterbacks with boxfuls of recruiting letters who moved out of state in search of football this fall. Lesser-known players made the same sacrifice in hopes of showcasing themselves to college coaches and landing a scholarship offer.

Amid uncertainty over whether schools in his county would play football this fall, a rising senior from the Kansas City suburbs approached his mother two months ago with a bold proposal. Mario Sanchez asked to leave his lifelong friends at Olathe North High School and spend his senior year 350 miles south at his grandfather’s house in Norman, Oklahoma.

“I don’t think my mom believed I was serious at first,” Sanchez told Yahoo Sports.

While Sanchez had drawn some interest from lower-division colleges, the cornerback and slot receiver had yet to hear from any Division I programs. He couldn’t afford to wait until spring to play and have coaches use their remaining scholarships on other players, let alone risk the pandemic worsening and not getting the opportunity to play at all.

