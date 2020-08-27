Coronavirus second wave fears blight Tour de France optimism

People take pictures in front of an installation depicting cyclists on the Promenade des Anglais two days ahead of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in Nice - CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fears of a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus in France, as well as the reliability of testing for the disease, have contributed to a growing sense of uncertainty ahead of the start of the Tour de France, which begins in Nice on Saturday.

France's R-value rose to 1.4 on Thursday according to the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, who admitted that the resurgence of the virus was “undeniable” and could spread “exponentially” if the country did not react quickly to contain it.

A national alert will be triggered if the R rate rises above 1.5.

Nice, a popular holiday destination, is already at that level. Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, which contains coastal regions including Nice and St Tropez, has an R-rate of 1.52, one of the worst in the country.

It is into this climate of uncertainty that the biggest cycling race in the world has arrived, with 22 teams and all of their attendant staff, plus broadcasters, media, and fans.

The chief concern at this stage, other than for general safety or the possibility of a second lockdown, appears to be the ‘two-strikes-and-you’re-out’ rule, which organiser ASO has communicated to teams.

Two positive tests from any members of a team will currently result in that team having to leave the race.

However, there have been instances of ‘false positives’ reported. Earlier this week, Bora-Hansgrohe withdrew their entire team from the Bretagne Classic after a rider tested positive, only for a second test to come back negative.

The Telegraph has spoken to a senior member at another team who said they had had a scare on the way down to Nice when one of their bus drivers tested positive, necessitating a frantic search for a replacement.

Finally one was located, only for the first driver to call the next day and inform his team that his second test had come back negative.

The possibility that a team might have to quit the race, only to find that one or both of their positive tests was faulty, is a serious concern. "It is known that PCR tests have a certain rate of error and thus produce false positive results,” Bora-Hansgrohe manager Ralph Denk said this week. “This in itself would not be a problem if there were the possibility to check the results immediately in the case of a positive finding."

ASO is apparently considering amending the rule before le grand depart on Saturday. "Right now it's two positives and you go home but that could be modified by the time we even start,” said Mitchelton-Scott sports director Matt White. “I know there have been some emails going back and forth today."

Ineos Grenadiers team principal Sir Dave Brailsford said common sense should prevail, with the role of the team member taken into account.

“For me it's not about black and white rules, it's about the interpretation of the rules and what we are trying to achieve, which is a safe race."

Teams are already operating inside a “race bubble" — open only to riders and staff who are being tested twice in the build-up to Saturday. Access to media, fans and organisers will be severely restricted for as long as the race goes ahead.