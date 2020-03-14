The coronavirus has already postponed the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS seasons, but will it delay the start of NFL free agency and thus shorten the length of the offseason program? It's possible.

The NFL is expected to make a decision on the COVID-19 front on Sunday, and that could mean the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among others, may be out on Tom Brady.

Why? Because it could impact Brady's decision on whether to remain with the New England Patriots or head elsewhere.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If the offseason program is shortened, then Brady will have less time to get comfortable with a new team and that alone will likely make him want to stay in New England, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said on Saturday evening.

Florio also says that Bill Belichick could feel the same way about wanting to keep Brady in New England. He says that Belichick would likely pull the plug on acquiring a veteran quarterback because that QB wouldn't have enough time to learn the Patriots' system in depth.

This would mean Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton wouldn't be sporting a Patriots uniform any time soon.

Obviously everything is up in the air at this point, but if Brady has less time to prepare for the 2020 season, Florio says it definitely could be a factor in whether or not Brady signs with a new team.

If coronavirus reduces NFL offseason program, will Tom Brady's decision be impacted? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston