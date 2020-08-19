The coronavirus pandemic has made the recruiting process difficult, especially for high school seniors

No area of society has gone untouched by the novel coronavirus pandemic, including sports. After every level of athletics was rocked by the virus and forced to shut down in the spring, professional leagues have figured out ways to return to their fields of play in as safe a manner as possible. Meanwhile, decisions are still being made on the collegiate, high school and youth levels about when and how sports will return.

In our Playing Through COVID series, NBC Sports Washington will tell the story of those decisions and how they impact the people involved, including athletes, coaches, parents and more.

For many student athletes of the DMV playing high school football is more than a game. It is a chance for young men to use their athletic abilities to create opportunities for themselves that they may not have otherwise been privy to. Excelling on the field, coupled with academic achievement, opens the door to earning a college scholarship; an accomplishment that could change the course of life for not only the student, but also the student's family, for generations to follow.

Being recruited is a process and the more "looks" a student athlete gets, the better their chances of earning an offer. In a typical year, recruits have several opportunities to impress college coaches, but 2020 has been anything but typical. The coronavirus pandemic led to an NCAA dead period that has been extended until at least Aug. 31, thereby preventing college coaches and prospects from traveling to see one another in person. It also caused the cancellation of exposure camps that would have been held in the spring and early summer. Now, as coronavirus cases rise, school systems and state athletic associations have been forced to make difficult decisions in relation to fall sports in order to protect students and their respective communities.

Numerous states across the country have postponed football until 2021; Washington, D.C. and Virginia are among them. Maryland also postponed football, though no official reschedule dates have been announced by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association. Montgomery County Public Schools had previously announced the cancellation of fall and winter athletics, which if it stands, will lessen the opportunities needed for many student athletes to earn those elusive college scholarships.

Though John Kelley, head coach of Quince Orchard High School, agrees with the need to limit the risk of the virus spreading, he fears the unintended consequences students may face without sports.

"I get trying to do the best possible thing to keep people safe, because that's the right decision, but when you tell a kid they can't play, you're canceling their hopes," Kelley said. "There are a lot of kids who wake up every day who are like, ‘Alright man, football, let's go. I'm ready to ball out,' and that's their thing. When you take that away from them, that's demoralizing."

Kelley's concerns go beyond X's and O's. He fears that if student athletes are ultimately not able to compete this season, it could damage their chances of earning a scholarship and ultimately have a negative effect on their ability to win in life.

"We have tons of kids in our program who have been behind a D-I kid [on the depth chart], but they're a pretty good player themselves, and it just takes them getting on the field to get a scholarship and change their life," Kelley said. "We have four to five kids every single year that that happens to and now we're gonna tell them their family's family could be changed because of this [season cancellation]. If you go to school, you change your life and you're going to change your family's life as well, with a college education."

The recruitment game is a ticking clock and does not stop even in the midst of a pandemic. College coaches are tasked with the responsibility of filling out their rosters, and with limited opportunities and less time, Adam Friedman of RIVALS, believes upperclassmen who were not already being heavily recruited, could find themselves in a challenging situation.

"The recruiting process is going to be very difficult for players who have not yet been offered, or don't have all of the scholarship offers that they would like," Friedman said. "It's going to put them in a difficult spot because a lot of these teams are already filling up their recruiting classes so they can move on to the next year. So, they're in a less than ideal situation heading into what could be a pivotal year for them."

