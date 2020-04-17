Coronavirus outbreak hits home for Rams' Joseph-Day, who donates to help medical personnel

Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day has made a donation to help those in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

His mother worked in the past as an in-home nurse for the elderly in Pennsylvania. His father, a director of engineering operations, commutes to New York City every day.

That gave Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day a heightened awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, a late March New York Times report and video about the stresses a hospital faced shocked Joseph-Day.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t imagine the stress that these people are under right now,’ ” he said. “At that point, I knew that I definitely had to somehow contribute to our medical heroes.”

Joseph-Day, a third-year pro, concentrated his effort in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Joseph-Day’s $10,000 donation to Rossoblu’s Restaurant Relief helped fund 250 meals for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center personnel and their families.

“We were able to give back to all the heroes that are out here each and every day just working their tails off trying to keep us safe,” Joseph-Day said during a video conference with reporters.

Joseph-Day said his mother, Mirlende, took a break from nursing about a year ago. He said his father, Vivens, works for Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Joseph-Day remains in constant contact with his parents, who live in Stroudsburg, Pa., making sure they have supplies such as masks. His mother does the same with him.

The COVID-19 pandemic touched the Rams when offensive lineman Brian Allen, who is rehabilitating from knee surgery, tested positive in late March. Reggie Scott, the Rams’ senior director of sports medicine and performance, said Thursday that Allen was “doing great.”

Those who had been in primary and secondary contact with Allen were quarantined for 14 days, and none developed symptoms, Scott said. Allen is the only Rams player who has tested positive, Scott said.

Joseph-Day said he had heard that Allen had flu-like symptoms, and assumed Allen might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

“Unfortunately it was,” Joseph-Day said. “But prayers to Brian. I know he’s going to recover, and I know the Rams training staff is going to do everything in their power to take care of everyone in the Rams organization and Brian to make sure it doesn’t spread.”

The Rams are scheduled to open their offseason program in virtual fashion April 27. That will include video conferences but no on-field workouts.

Joseph-Day said he would miss performing drills.

“You’re able to get coached with hands-on experience,” he said. “Just technique things, little nuances like that.”