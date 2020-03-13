After coronavirus canceled his tournament, Portland State assistant decided to get married instead

Like everyone else in the college basketball world, Portland State assistant Jase Coburn was simply sitting around sad after learning that the Big Sky tournament had been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rather of sulking for long, though, Jase and his family made the most of it.

He got married instead.

Jase and his fiancé, Linsday, quickly decided to push their wedding up a few months.

“We were just sitting at lunch with my family, and it just got thrown out there. I can’t even remember how it got thrown out there, but it was just like, ‘Hey, why don’t you guys get married today?’ Because we were going to get married in May,” Jase said. “So, we just decided just to do it.”

The #coronavirus didn't stop this couple from saying "I do."



Portland State (@psuviksMBB) Assistant Coach, Jase Coburn, and his newlywed Lindsay decided to throw a wedding inside the CenturyLink Arena in Boise after the #BigSky Tournament was canceled. #SCTop10 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/rVgEmgoIgl — Joe McHale (@JoeMcHale) March 13, 2020

So that’s exactly what they did. They gathered last minute supplies, got permission from the Big Sky to get inside CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho — which would have held the tournament — and gathered the team and their friends and family still in the area.

Jase threw on his game suit, and Lindsay quickly rushed out into town to find a dress and everything else she needed.

“We ran to get an outfit and some flowers and made it all happen in a couple hours,” Lindsay said.

Portland State was set to take on Montana State in the opening round of the Big Sky tournament before it, along with every other conference tournament and the NCAA tournament, were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Nearly every other sports league in the United States has since canceled or suspended play, too.

While they didn’t accomplish what they had set out to upon arrival in Boise, and may not have had everyone at the wedding they had initially planned on, Jase and Lindsay certainly made the best out of a tough situation.

“It was awesome to have the team here,” Jase said. “I have a lot of family in Boise, so it worked out really well.”

