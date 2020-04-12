Coronavirus: NRL hiatus might help Melbourne Storm, says Cronk

The NRL hiatus might give Melbourne Storm an advantage when the league resumes next month, according to Cooper Cronk.

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) announced that the NRL is planning to restart the coronavirus-hit season on May 28.

The competition was suspended after just two rounds on March 23 due to COVID-19, with earlier games having taken place behind closed doors.

Melbourne were among six teams to have won both their games prior to the NRL postponement and Cronk – who claimed two Grand Finals with the Storm before leading Sydney Roosters to consecutive titles – believes Craig Bellamy's fast-starting side will return stronger.

"I think Melbourne and Canberra [Raiders] are positioned perfectly," the 36-year-old Australian great told Fox League Live.

"Basically what is going to win you footy games is good defence, high completions and a good kicking game.

"Make the other teams make errors and then you kick on afterwards. And Melbourne has been doing that for a long period of time.

"[They] haven't lost a round one under Craig Bellamy since his beginning. So you would imagine that trend is going to continue."

The NRL is exploring radical plans to relaunch the 2020 campaign, with chief executive Todd Greenberg insisting all ideas were on the table.

Cronk added: "It's going to be a real mental battle for a lot of teams who are 0-2."