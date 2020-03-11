Coronavirus has no immediate impact on 49ers' pre-draft scouting

Concern over COVID-19 will have no immediate impact on the 49ers' draft preparation, a club official told NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday.

The 49ers generally do not send their coaches on the road this time of year to scout draft-eligible prospects, according to the official. Most of the team's area scouts drive from pro day to pro day and do not come into contact with large numbers of individuals in airports.

The 49ers say they will continue to monitor public health recommendations. The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, in Las Vegas.

Around the NFL, multiple teams reportedly are limiting commercial flights for coaches and scouts. Pittsburgh Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten told NFL.com: "We have adjusted our travel plans temporarily as it pertains to pro days."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday that gatherings of more than 1,000 have been canceled for at least the next two weeks. The Warriors will play their upcoming home game Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center without any fans in attendance.

