Coronavirus: NHL extends isolation period

The NHL has extended its recommendation for players and staff to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league has pushed the date back 10 days, beyond its original Friday mandate to April 6.

There is still no timeline to when the league may resume its season, which was postponed on March 12 with three and a half weeks remaining before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman plans for the season to resume, though it is still uncertain when that will be.

Concluding the 2020 Stanley Cup Final as late as the September is not out of the question with a full 2020-21 season to potentially follow and start as late as November.