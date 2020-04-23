Coronavirus: NHL could resume playing in four arenas – Bettman

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday that one of the scenarios the league is considering to return would feature games played in as many as four NHL arenas.

In the plan, each site would host three games each per day without fans in attendance. Bettman said the number of cities and the locations have yet to be decided.

"Maybe it'll be two cities," Bettman told Sportsnet. "It's not something that we can predict right at this moment, but this is part of the contingencies. The particular location can be anywhere that isn't a hot spot and has what we need in terms of the arena and having practice facilities."

Playing games at neutral sites in non-NHL arenas was another idea the league had considered, but the commissioner said NHL arenas are best equipped to handle its needs if it decides to centralise games.

"We can't play in a small college rink in the middle of a smaller community, because if we're going to be centralised, we need the back of the house that NHL arenas provide, whether it's multiple locker rooms, whether it's the technology, the procedures, the boards and glass, the video replay, the broadcasting facilities," he said.

With the NHL recommending its players and staff self-quarantine through April 30, the first step toward getting back on the ice would be for players to work out at team facilities. A training camp would be the next step and that would need to be at least three weeks, according to Bettman after discussing the issue with the NHL Players' Association.

"The decision ultimately will be made by medical people and people who are in governments at all different levels, so we're not going to try and do anything that flies in the face of what we're being told is appropriate," Bettman said.