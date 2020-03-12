Coronavirus: NFL cancels Annual Owners Meeting later this month

The NFL announced Thursday it is canceling the annual NFL Owners Meeting, which was scheduled for late this month in Palm Beach, Florida.

The business that is usually discussed during the meeting will be pushed back to the NFL's Spring League Meeting, scheduled for May 19 and 20 in Marina del Rey.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell notified the 32 teams of the decision after "careful consideration and consultation with medical experts," according to the league.

The decision is in response to concern over the spread of COVID-19 and the coronavirus.

"This decision was made consistent with the league's primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations," the NFL announced.

"We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant."

The annual NFL meeting is typically when there are votes on open issues, such as playing rules, bylaws and resolutions. Those votes will now take place in May. Head coaches and general managers are scheduled to attend the meeting at Marina del Rey.

The NFL has not announced any plan to change the rest of the offseason calendar, including the start of the free-agent signing period. The deadline to declare franchise and transition tags is Monday, which is also when the open negotiating period begins with free agents. Free agents are allowed to sign with new teams on Wednesday.

