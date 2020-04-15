Coronavirus: NASCAR track owner Speedway Motorsports lays off 180 employees, furloughs 100

Speedway Motorsports is laying people off.

The company said Wednesday that nearly 200 people had been laid off and another 100 had been furloughed. Speedway Motorsports owns NASCAR tracks such as Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Tracks owned by Speedway Motorsports host 12 Cup Series races a year.

“The extraordinary circumstances presented by this pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of the economy have had a significant impact on our business,” a statement from the company said. “Since the beginning of the shutdown four weeks ago, we have kept our entire team on full pay while our properties remained dormant. In that time, it has become clear that we must be a more nimble, more efficient organization. As such, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our business and eliminate many duplicate positions. Unfortunately, part of this restructuring includes eliminating approximately 180 positions across all departments at our speedways and subsidiaries. Approximately 100 additional employees have been furloughed. These decisions were not easy. Our company is providing a severance package to each person affected by job eliminations.”

The Cup Series schedule is reportedly tentatively set to resume at Charlotte on May 24 for the Coca-Cola 600. If the 600 is actually run that weekend it will be the only major auto race on Memorial Day weekend. The Monaco Grand Prix has been canceled while the Indianapolis 500 was moved to August.

Speedway Motorsports’ layoffs and furloughs come after NASCAR reduced pay for employees under the guise of the pandemic and also implemented layoffs. NASCAR’s layoffs were long in the making after the sanctioning body folded sister corporation ISC into itself in 2019. Tracks that were owned and operated by ISC like Daytona and Talladega are now under the NASCAR banner.

Speedway Motorsports also recently privatized. The former public company announced plans to go private a year ago and completed the change in September. The company is now wholly owned by Sonic Financial Corporation, a company owned by Bruton Smith and his family.

Smith has long been one of the richest people in the United States. While he and his family are still richer than you will ever dream of being, his net worth has also mirrored that of NASCAR’s fortunes. Per mid-2000s estimates, Smith was worth $1.5 billion. According to Forbes, he was worth $1 billion in 2017. Smith stepped down as Speedway Motorsports’ CEO in 2015 and was succeeded by his son Marcus, who remains the company’s president.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

