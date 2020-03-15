Coronavirus: Liverpool winning title behind closed doors would be a huge blow, admits Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool: EPA

Virgil Van Dijk has admitted he fears being forced to lift Liverpool’s first Premier League crown in an empty stadium as a result of the ongoing restrictions imposed by the coronavirus crisis.

All top-flight matches have been postponed until at least next month and the Premier League is set to meet on Thursday to discuss potential next steps.

Liverpool are currently 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the table and Van Dijk told several national newspapers: “If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren’t there, I’d be gutted for them.

“Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow – no one wants to play games without the fans.

“Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it. But when it happens, we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely.”

Sport is expected to be subjected to further restrictions next week with Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to announce a blanket ban on major public gatherings. PA