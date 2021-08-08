Coronavirus: Just over 50% of state population partially vaccinated

Aug. 8—Just over 50% of Ohio's population has had at least one vaccination against COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sunday. As of today, 5,845,986 people, or 50.01% of the state population is partially vaccinated. About 46.5% of the state's population has completed the vaccination process, the ODH reported, or around 5,431,334 people.

The ODH is reporting just over 1,400 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, down from the over 2,300 cases reported Saturday. As of Sunday, the 21-day case average is 1,201 cases per day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ODH has reported 1,142,330 cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,413 cases were recorded.

The state is reporting nearly 1,000 current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Currently, 975 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, about one in 20 patients. In the past week, the state has seen a 35% increase in COVID patients, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Just under 20 of those hospitalizations occurred in the past 24 hours, the ODH reported.