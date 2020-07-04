Coronavirus: Giants' Posey considering opting out of 2020 season

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey has suggested he may choose not to play baseball in 2020.

Teams were allowed to begin team training in their home ballparks on Wednesday in preparation for a 60-game regular season scheduled to begin July 23.

However, Posey, a 33-year-old franchise cornerstone, addressed the uncertainty of a coronavirus-shortened MLB regular season.

"There's still some reservation on my end. I think I want to see kind of how things progress here over the next couple of weeks," Posey told reporters.

Posey’s comments come just hours after the Atlanta Braves announced that star first baseman Freddie Freeman and three of his team-mates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Major League Baseball released the results of its first round of league-wide COVID-19 testing on Friday, announcing that 31 players and seven staff members have the virus.

"It would be a little bit maybe naive or silly not to gauge what's going on around you – not only around you here but paying attention to what's happening in the country, in different parts of the country," Posey said.

"Obviously unprecedented times right now so most definitely I've thought about it and talked about it with my wife quite a bit."

Posey missed the Giants' first day of training on Friday due to personal reasons before arriving on Saturday.

The six-time All-Star has spent all 11 of his major league seasons in San Francisco, batting .302 with 140 home runs and 673 RBI.