Coronavirus: Police officer father of Purdue basketball player dies from COVID-19 complications

Ronald Newman, the father of Purdue men’s basketball player Brandon Newman, died Friday of complications from the coronavirus.

Newman, 59, was a member of the Chicago Police Department for 19 years and worked primarily on the city’s South Side. During his time with the Chicago Police Department, Newman earned more than 130 departmental awards, Purdue said in a news release.

“The Purdue athletic department and men’s basketball program is deeply saddened by the death of Ronald Newman,” the Purdue athletic department said in a statement. “We send our condolences to the Newman family, and have reached out to Brandon and his family during their time of need.”

According to CBS Chicago, Newman last worked March 22 and was admitted to the hospital a few days later after contracting COVID-19. He died a little more than three weeks later.

During his career, Newman received 137 awards in all, including two department commendations, a joint operations award, a 2019 crime reduction award, and 118 honorable mentions, per CBS.

Newman is the third officer from the CPD to die from complications of COVID-19. In addition to his son Brandon, Ronald Newman also leaves behind his wife and stepdaughter.

“I had the opportunity to speak with his widow and offered our deepest condolences to her and the family as well as our continued support for anything they need in this time of grief," Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a Friday press conference.

Brandon Newman, a 6-foot-5 guard, redshirted his first season at Purdue. Newman played high school ball at Valparaiso High School in Valparaiso, Indiana. As a senior, he averaged 27.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He was rated as a four-star, top 100 recruit in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com. He is expected to have a prominent role for the Boilermakers in 2020.

