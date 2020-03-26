Coronavirus: Father of Louisville WR Corey Reed Jr. dies from virus

Corey Reed played two seasons for Louisville before transferring back to the school after the 2019 season. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Louisville announced Thursday that the father of wide receiver Corey Reed Jr. died Wednesday morning from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Corey Reed Sr. was 43.

The elder Reed was hospitalized in Atlanta.

“My deepest condolences go out to Corey and his entire family,” Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. “This horrible virus has affected so many people, and it’s even more difficult when it touches someone in the UofL football family. We have been in contact with Corey and his family, and are here to support him during this extremely difficult time.”

A native of the Atlanta area, Reed played at Roswell High School in Georgia before he signed with the Cardinals ahead of the 2017 season. He played for two seasons with Louisville before transferring to Iowa Western Community College in 2019 and returning to the Cardinals after the season.

Reed had eight catches for 145 yards as a freshman in 2017.

Over 70,000 people had confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of early Thursday afternoon. Corey Reed Sr. is one of over 1,000 people who have died because of the virus in the United States, and one of over 20,000 who have succumbed to the illness around the world.

