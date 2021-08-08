Coronavirus experts on what to do and U.S. response to the pandemic

As the novel coronavirus spreads — and fears over the virus seem to spread even faster — how do we separate fact from fiction? And how well are we, as a nation, responding to this pandemic? USA TODAY's Editorial Board has been meeting with leading experts. Below, watch short video interviews or click the links for the full Q&A.

Aug. 6, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s point man on infectious diseases, spoke with the USA TODAY Editorial Board on Friday about the latest coronavirus developments. Fauci, 80, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Dec. 7

With the latest coronavirus wave producing record numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the United States, the USA TODAY Editorial Board spoke Monday with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb, 48, serves on the board of Pfizer, which is asking the FDA to authorize the company’s vaccine for emergency use.

Nov. 18

With U.S. coronavirus deaths passing 250,000 and at least two effective vaccines on the horizon, the USA TODAY Editorial Board spoke Wednesday with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading authority on infectious diseases. Fauci, who turns 80 next month, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Aug. 3, 2020

With more than 155,000 Americans dead and the novel coronavirus continuing to spread across wide swaths of the United States, USA TODAY’s Editorial Board spoke Monday with Dr. Larry Brilliant, a noted epidemiologist who helped eradicate smallpox. Brilliant, 76, is chairman of the advisory board of the organization Ending Pandemics and CEO of Pandefense Advisory.

July 15, 2020

With 32 states adding COVID-19 cases faster than in the worst spring week, USA TODAY’s Editorial Board spoke Wednesday with Dr. David Satcher, former Surgeon General and director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Satcher, 79, is now director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute and a professor at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. His new book, "My Quest for Health Equity: Notes on Learning While Leading," is due out later this summer.

June 24, 2020

As COVID-19 cases continued to spike in the South and West, USA TODAY’s Editorial Board spoke Tuesday with Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Collins, 70, led the international Human Genome Project and is noted for his landmark discoveries of disease genes.

June 17, 2020

Amid concerns about coronavirus spikes caused by reopenings or mass protests, USA TODAY’s Editorial Board spoke Tuesday with Dr. Caitlin Rivers, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, about the state of the pandemic.

May 28, 2020

This week, as U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 100,000 and President Donald Trump tweeted that “schools in our country should be opened ASAP,” the USA TODAY Editorial Board spoke with Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. The teachers’ union has issued detailed guidelines for reopening schools.

May 12, 2020

As the number of U.S. deaths attributed to COVID-19 approached 81,000 on Tuesday, the USA TODAY Editorial Board spoke with Dr. Michael Osterholm, one of the nation’s leading epidemiologists. Osterholm, 67, is director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota and co-author of "Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs."

April 28, 2020

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States topped 1 million and states began reopening, USA TODAY’s Editorial Board spoke on Tuesday with Dr. Tom Inglesby, a leading expert on pandemics and infectious diseases. Inglesby, 53, is director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

April 8, 2020

As daily coronavirus-related deaths reached new highs in New York and nationally, USA TODAY’s Editorial Board spoke Wednesday with Dr. Marc Lipsitch, one of the nation’s leading epidemiologists, about the state of the pandemic. Lipsitch is a professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of Harvard’s Center of Communicable Disease Dynamics.

April 2, 2020

Can science save us from the new coronavirus? With the internet awash in both sound science and pseudoscience, how can people know what to believe? Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Ann Druyan, creator of the “Cosmos” series now airing on the National Geographic channel, discussed these and other issues with the USA TODAY Editorial Board.

March 24, 2020

Dr. Tom Frieden, one of the nation’s leading experts on public health and infectious disease, spoke with USA TODAY’s Editorial Board on Tuesday as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that the new coronavirus is “spiking” in his state and President Donald Trump said he wants “the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” Frieden, 59, is a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and former New York City health commissioner.

March 9, 2020

As the stock market was plunging Monday amid coronavirus fears, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who served as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019, met with USA TODAY’s Editorial Board to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak. Gottlieb, 47, did a residency in internal medicine at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center and is currently a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Feb. 17, 2020

With China taking extreme measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and previously quarantined American cruise ship passengers returning to the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s point man on infectious diseases, spoke with the USA TODAY Editorial Board about the latest coronavirus developments. Fauci, 79, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

