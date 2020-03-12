Coronavirus: 'Embarrassed' Gobert apologises for unknowingly spreading COVID-19

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has issued an apology and admitted he is "embarrassed" for his "careless" part in NBA's current coronavirus disruption.

Gobert mocked the measures in place to prevent the virus from spreading by jokingly touching reporters' microphones when leaving a news conference earlier this week.

The 27-year-old has since tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Jazz's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to be postponed on Wednesday.

The NBA was subsequently suspended indefinitely, too, although Gobert was not initially named as the player with a positive test result despite widespread media reports.

Gobert, whose Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for coronavirus, took to social media on Thursday to confirm the diagnosis.

"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours," he wrote.

"I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis... mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment.

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologise to the people that I may have endangered.

"At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously.

"I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.

"I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love."

Gobert was named the Defensive Player of the Year in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and he was an All-Star for the first time this year.