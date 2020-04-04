Coronavirus: Bucks star Giannis has no access to hoop amid NBA shutdown

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has not been playing basketball during the NBA hiatus as he does not have access to a hoop at home.

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 58,800 lives globally from over one million confirmed cases.

The United States has the highest number of cases – exceeding 275,800 – as basketballers and fellow professional athletes are forced to stay fit at home.

However, reigning NBA MVP Antetokounmpo has been unable play basketball within his Wisconsin house.

"So, I don't have access to hoop," Antetokounmpo said during a conference call on Friday.

"A lot of NBA players have a court in their house or something, but now I just get home workouts. Ride the bike, treadmill, lift weights and pretty much stay sharp that way, but I don't play basketball."

Antetokounmpo – whose Bucks were leading the NBA prior to the postponement – added: "Obviously, they give us bands, a bike. "They provide us with workouts that we can do at home and also provide us with food. They have a catering company that brings us food for us and our families in the house.

"That's pretty much it. We're supposed to stay home, do our workouts, take care of our bodies at home, and that's pretty much it."

"Spending time with your family is great," Antetokounmpo continued. "We don't get to do that a lot during the season, but at the end of the day, I know everybody in this group misses basketball. Everybody on the team misses playing basketball."