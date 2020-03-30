Coronavirus: Brady Tkachuk says Senators team-mates 'doing well' after positive tests

Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk said his two unnamed team-mates who have tested positive for the coronavirus are "doing well".

Tkachuk made the comments on Monday during a video conference call with fellow players from the Atlantic Division, including Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara and Detroit Red Wings centre Dylan Larkin.

Tkachuk also said his team-mates have been in constant contact since the NHL season was brought to a halt on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the only question he was asked about the coronavirus during the 35-minute session, despite the Senators being one of two NHL teams along with the Colorado Avalanche to have a player confirmed to test positive for COVID-19.

Monday’s video conference call was the third in a series with players from each division with the Central Division set to answer questions on Tuesday.