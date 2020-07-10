Coronavirus: Brady overcame big hurdle in moving to Tampa amid COVID-19 crisis

Tom Brady admitted his move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been made more difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brady swapped the Patriots for the Buccaneers via NFL free agency following 20 seasons in Foxborough, where he won six Super Bowl championships.

The transition from New England to Tampa, however, has not been easy for the 42-year-old superstar quarterback amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"The biggest hurdle I've overcome recently I would say would be a transition of moving my life from one area where it's been for 20 years to a completely different area," Brady told reporters.

"That's been a big transition getting to know a new community, albeit in some very unique times, but also transitioning my life, getting a lot of my personal life moved to a new place and entering into new professional relationships with people and having to do that over FaceTime or Zoom calls.

"I think we're all just trying to do the best we can do at this point. It's a unique experience for us all and everyone is trying to make it work the best they can.

"For me, we're in a unique situation now where we're all home together and I think that's a great thing that I've experienced the last month, being in a house all together and getting to know each other in ways that we could never have if we'd been pulled in different directions.

"My kids are off at school and my wife's travelling, or I'm travelling, fulfilling different obligations. The reality is my family is very important to me, my career is very important to me and I've had a great time focusing on those two things the last four weeks."

Professional sports are returning in the United States, where there have been more than 3.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 135,800 deaths.

The MLS is Back Tournament started on Wednesday, while the NBA (July 31) and MLB (July 23) seasons are preparing to resume this month after leagues were suspended in March.