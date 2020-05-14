Coronavirus: Baker Mayfield invites Browns team-mates to train in Texas

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is tired of sitting around during the coronavirus pandemic and is taking matters into his own hands.

Mayfield invited a number of his Browns team-mates to join him at his Texas home for workouts while all NFL training facilities are closed due to COVID-19.

The Browns have been involved in online meetings with first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski but have not had a chance to practice any plays from the new playbook.

With virtual workouts running through May 29, Mayfield has invited wide receiver Rashard Higgins and tight end David Njoku to his home for the opportunity to run routes.

Mayfield is looking to put a disappointing 2019 behind him, when he threw 22 touchdowns to 21 interceptions as Cleveland stumbled to a 6-10 finish.

This was after the Browns were a trendy Super Bowl pick after Mayfield threw 27 TDs with 14 interceptions as a rookie in 2018.