Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine confirms birth of baby daughter and shares sweet name

Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine has confirmed the birth of her third child, and shared her adorable name.

The actress announced her pregnancy earlier this year and has now confirmed to OK! Magazine that she gave birth to a daughter, named Doris, on April 4. The actress also shares two other children, eight-year-old Albert and four-year-old Hilda, with husband Chris Farr.

Explaining the reasoning behind the name Doris, she said: "Doris is a family name and I love that it goes with Albert and Hilda."

Noting the name's connection to the cobbles, the actress continued: "They're also all very 'Corrie'. The actress who played the first Rovers landlady, Annie Walker, was called Doris Speed.

"There's obviously something in my DNA that means these baby names keep happening!

"People have said before that Albert and Hilda sound like two childhood sweethearts writing to each other during the war. Now Doris is the aunty who’s come to join them."

McAlpine had previously revealed before Doris' birth that the child would likely have a Corrie inspired name, joking that she "didn't know how to avoid it."

The actress is currently on maternity leave from Coronation Street, with her character Fiz Dobbs heading to Norwich following a new job offer.

Speaking about her temporary exit earlier this year, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod explained that Fiz will be seen in regular contact with her family, with McAlpine having filmed a series of video calls with on-screen husband Tyrone before going on leave.

"What we didn't want to do is split them [Fiz and Tyrone] up because they've been on again and off again and they've just got married," he said, adding that the pair are currently "long-distance."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

