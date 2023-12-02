Coronation Street's Evelyn Plummer to face terrifying showdown with new villain

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Evelyn Plummer is set for a scary showdown with new villain Terry in upcoming scenes.

We already know that Terry is going to be introduced next week, as Evelyn sees him mistreating his dog and gives him a piece of her mind.

Now, in an episode set to air the week after, on December 11, Evelyn has gone through with her dognapping plan and Hope and Ruby have decided to name it Taylor, after Taylor Swift.

Terry corners Evelyn and demands to know what she's done to the dog, but she denies knowing anything about it. Unfortunately for her, she later catches Cassie taking it out for a walk. Although she manages to get them both indoors, Terry has already caught them out.

Later, the villain enters the shop when Evelyn is working and bolts the door shut, while changing the sign to closed, and demands to know what she's done.

Dev Alahan finds the door has been bolted and asks Gary Windass to help him break the door down, but can they get to Evelyn before Terry hurts her?

As if the situation isn't terrifying enough, later in the week Terry turns up at the garage and gives Tyrone Dobbs an ultimatum: get him the dog back by 6pm or else.

The problem is, by this point, Roy Cropper has already taken it to a rescue centre. Evelyn concludes that for this nightmare to end, they're going to have to get the dog back from the centre and give it back to its cruel owner.

