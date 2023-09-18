Coronation Street's Dev and Courtney in bribe storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Dev Alahan tries to sabotage his son Aadi's relationship with Courtney Vance next week.

Dev resorts to bribery after pressure from his business contact Darren Vance, who recently discovered the truth about his wife Courtney's affair with Aadi.

Early next week, Courtney's relationship with Aadi seems to be getting ever more serious as she puts pressure on him to find them their own place to live.

Aadi tells Courtney that he loves her and promises to sort it out.

Dev's girlfriend Bernie Winter wades in, revealing that Shelly Rossington's old flat is up for rent after her sad death.

Aadi vows to look into it, but Dev is annoyed with Bernie for supporting the relationship.

Later in the week, Aadi and Courtney confirm that they'll be moving to the flat. Keen to contribute towards the deposit, Courtney promises to sell her expensive rings.

The couple go out to celebrate at the Bistro, attending at the same time as a golf club event. Courtney can't resist winding Darren up and kisses Aadi right in front of him.

A furious Darren squares up to Aadi, forcing Bernie to intervene. Bernie then warns Courtney that it's now obvious she's merely using Aadi as she's still in love with Darren.

Later, desperate Darren speaks to Dev in private, offering him £5,000 to split up Courtney and Aadi.

Dev takes the money straight to Courtney, promising that it's hers if she agrees to dump Aadi. Will Courtney accept?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

